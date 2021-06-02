Actress Thoko Ntshinga turns Kirkwood family home into youth centre
Thoko Ntshinga also establishes campaign to reduce school dropouts in Kirkwood area
Younger artists in the Eastern Cape are ready to receive the baton from older generations of the province’s creative minds.
This is what motivated Eastern Cape veteran actress Thoko Ntshinga to establish a youth skills centre in her home province — a well of artistic, educational and health skills for the youth — under the Thoko Ntshinga Foundation (https://www.facebook.com/ThokoNtshinga1/?ref=page_internal)...
