Tributes pour in for Trompies member Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane

SA is mourning the death of veteran kwaito musician and Trompies member Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane, who Kalawa Jazmee Records confirmed died on Sunday morning in a car accident.

“It is with great sadness to announce that our Kalawa Jazmee co-director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, popularly known as Mjokes, passed away in a car accident,” read a statement posted on Instagram.

Mjokes is said to have died in the early hours of Sunday, while returning from a performance with Trompies.

“The accident happened in the early hours of this morning, May 23 2021 after their performance with Trompies.”