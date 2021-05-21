Generous prizes on offer for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz winners
The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is back, and entries have been streaming in from high schools across Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga.
Besides the prestige of winning one of the most hotly contested competitions in local schools’ history, there is also a prize package totalling more than R50,000 on offer for the 2021 winners.
This includes R25,000 in cash to be shared among the top three winning schools.
Another prize highlight is Vodacom’s sponsorship of four Lenovo E7 tablets with five gigs of data each, valued at R1,499 a tablet, one for each of the four pupils from the winning team.
Vodacom Go To Market manager Morne Geldenhuys said: “Vodacom identifies that the future of our country lies with the next generation, and supports any endeavour that promotes education and the youth sector.
“Our purpose touches on three critical pillars for a better future: Digital society, inclusion for all, and planet.
“The youth segment touches on all of these pillars.”
The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz offers an opportunity to make learning and general knowledge exciting for eager young minds.
“This competition will also teach participating pupils how to deal with pressure — and the best prepared will come out on top,” Axxess general manager Dale Moulton said.
“These are great life lessons for young people.
“When you enter the Herald Isuzu School Quiz you strive for excellence, one of our key values at Axxess,” Moulton said.
Access to information is critical today and Axxess will keep the winners connected with a range of connectivity solutions.
Winners can decide if they want three months of free LTE data with a MiFi device or three months of free fibre internet connectivity.
Prizes from Axxess have a value of R14,000 and will go to the four pupils from the winning team.
The following prizes are also up for grabs:
- Pickwick Books is giving the winning team R3,000 cash; R2,000 for the second-placed team; R1,500 for the third-placed team and R1,000 for the fourth-placed team. Each member of the winning team also gets a R400 book voucher;
- Afroventures Tours and Safaris is sponsoring a day safari to the Addo Elephant National Park for four, with one voucher for each pupil from the winning team (total value R8,600);
- Caltex is providing fuel vouchers totalling R7,000 to be shared among participants from the top three schools;
- Walmer Park Shopping Centre is giving vouchers with a total value of R7,000;
- Woodlands Dairy is giving First Choice hampers (total value R4,800) with Kick and Milki (flavoured milk) products and branded items for every participant in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final round;
- Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park is giving each pupil from the winning team a R100 voucher; and the Radisson Blu is sponsoring the competition venue.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened at the start of May, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
Entries close on June 4, with The Herald and co-naming sponsor Isuzu delivering complimentary copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) from June 14 to help entrants prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions will cover news reported in The Herald on current affairs, business, sport, politics, entertainment and leisure.
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Entrants may be from Grades 8-12, and schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz21.
Entries must be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by e-mailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on June 4.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters on 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
