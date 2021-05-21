Generous prizes on offer for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz winners

The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is back, and entries have been streaming in from high schools across Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga.

Besides the prestige of winning one of the most hotly contested competitions in local schools’ history, there is also a prize package totalling more than R50,000 on offer for the 2021 winners.

This includes R25,000 in cash to be shared among the top three winning schools.

Another prize highlight is Vodacom’s sponsorship of four Lenovo E7 tablets with five gigs of data each, valued at R1,499 a tablet, one for each of the four pupils from the winning team.

Vodacom Go To Market manager Morne Geldenhuys said: “Vodacom identifies that the future of our country lies with the next generation, and supports any endeavour that promotes education and the youth sector.

“Our purpose touches on three critical pillars for a better future: Digital society, inclusion for all, and planet.

“The youth segment touches on all of these pillars.”

The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz offers an opportunity to make learning and general knowledge exciting for eager young minds.

“This competition will also teach participating pupils how to deal with pressure — and the best prepared will come out on top,” Axxess general manager Dale Moulton said.

“These are great life lessons for young people.

“When you enter the Herald Isuzu School Quiz you strive for excellence, one of our key values at Axxess,” Moulton said.

Access to information is critical today and Axxess will keep the winners connected with a range of connectivity solutions.

Winners can decide if they want three months of free LTE data with a MiFi device or three months of free fibre internet connectivity.