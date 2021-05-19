Education department suspends school contact sports in as Covid-19 numbers rise

All contact sports in schools have been suspended with immediate effect from Wednesday.

This is the word from the council of education ministers after their virtual meeting. The council said it had taken the decision amid a surge in coronavirus infections since schools reopened for the second term.

“During the last week of term one, school sports activity-related Covid-19 outbreaks in Gauteng were reported and have been gradually increasing in term two.

“It is evident that despite following the protocols as guided by the directions on extramural activities and standard operating procedure on the prevention, containment and management of Covid-19 in schools, contact sports events still contribute to the spread of Covid-19,” read a statement from the council.