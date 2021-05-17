Huge rise in Nelson Mandela Bay serious crime statistics
Soaring murder rate in Eastern Cape also cause for concern
Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded an alarming increase in certain categories of serious crime, according to the latest quarterly statistics.
The figures were supplied by police minister Bheki Cele in Pretoria on Friday at the release of the police’s fourth-quarter crime statistics, reflecting offences committed between January 1 and the end of March...
