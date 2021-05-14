SA records more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

For the first time in more than three months, more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in SA in 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 3,221 new cases were recorded — the first time this mark has been breached since February 10 when 3,159 cases were recorded.

The new cases came from 42,073 tests at a positivity rate of 7.65% — a rate which has been steadily rising in recent days. The department has previously expressed concern when the positivity rate — which is the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in a 24-hour period — reaches the 10% and 12% marks.

The passing of the 3,000-mark comes after the health department has been warning of a looming third wave of Covid-19 infections.