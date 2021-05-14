News

Risking life and limb to find missing and dead is K9 cop’s mission

‘Nothing beats finding someone alive’

By Riaan Marais - 14 May 2021

He has spent 17 years diving into freezing water, navigating perilous rapids and rappelling down sheer cliffs — all for the sake of bringing hope or closure to the loved ones of missing people across the Eastern Cape.

When asked why he risks life and limb on a daily basis, Warrant Officer Ettiene Gerber simply shrugs his shoulders and smiles...

