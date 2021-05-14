Man's remains found near William Moffett Expressway

The police need help in identifying the skeletal remains of a man found in the bushes just off William Moffett Expressway.

The remains were found on March 24 by a man looking for prickly pears in the bushes.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the man went further into the bushes and spotted the remains.

“According to the postmortem report, the skeleton is that of an adult male who is middle-aged.

“The cause of death is undetermined due to its decomposition,” she said.

Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Det Const Thozama Msutwana on 041-394-6243.

HeraldLIVE