News

Man's remains found near William Moffett Expressway

By Michael Kimberley - 14 May 2021
The remains of a man were found in the bushes on March 24
MACABRE FIND: The remains of a man were found in the bushes on March 24
Image: FILE

The police need help in identifying the skeletal remains of a man found in the bushes just off William Moffett Expressway.

The remains were found on March 24 by a man looking for prickly pears in the bushes.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the man went further into the bushes and spotted the remains.

“According to the postmortem report, the skeleton is that of an adult male who is middle-aged.

“The cause of death is undetermined due to its decomposition,” she said.

Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Det Const Thozama Msutwana on 041-394-6243. 

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X