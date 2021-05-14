Police seek identity of man found dead on freeway

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after the body of a man was discovered on the N2 freeway near Cotswold.

While the discovery of the remains dates back to March 26, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said they were still urgently trying to trace any next of kin in a bid to identify the deceased.

The body was discovered at about 8pm on March 26 by a motorist driving from Kabega Park towards Cotswold.

“He noticed the remains of a human being on the freeway and he then contacted the police.

“Police suspect that the person was the victim of a hit-and-run,” Naidu said.

“The victim is unidentified and is a white adult male with short, brown-greyish hair.

“He was wearing a cream and black jacket, a multicoloured polar fleece jersey, yellow socks, navy pants and blue shoes.”

A black string with a pair of nail clippers was hanging around his neck, Naidu said.

“He had distinguishing tattoos.

“On his left, upper arm was a round circle with an image of a man with a gun and an inscription, as well as a bird.”

Anyone who can assist in identifying the man, or know of any person fitting the description who may have been missing for some time, is urged to contact Det Const Thozama Msutwana at SAPS Mount Road on 041-394-6243.

HeraldLIVE