Makhanda-born author shares life lesson in new book

Having started writing her biography in 2011 but only finding her voice in 2019 at the National Arts Festival, Makhanda-born author Thelela Nzanzeka says she now has a message for everyone in her book, Isikhalo (The Cry).



The Rhodes fashion student held her book launch on Saturday at the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature in Makhanda. ..

