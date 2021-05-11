News

Makhanda-born author shares life lesson in new book

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 11 May 2021

Having started writing her biography in 2011 but only finding her voice in 2019 at the National Arts Festival,  Makhanda-born author Thelela Nzanzeka says she now has a message for everyone in her book, Isikhalo (The Cry). 

The Rhodes fashion student held her book launch on Saturday at the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature in Makhanda. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Snake king grins and bags it
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Most Read

X