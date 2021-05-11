Bhanga welcomes Senior Tour golfers to NMB Classic

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga will use the inaugural Sunshine Seniors Tour golf tournament in the city to continue the drive to make the metro a sporting destination of choice for both event organisers and sportsmen and women.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Classic, featuring a raft of top-flight senior golfers, will tee off for the first time at the Humewood links course on Tuesday, running until Thursday.

On Monday, the mayor welcomed the organisers and players, who included such outstanding golfers as Mark McNulty, Chris Davison and Chris Williams, to the city.

He said it was another chance to brand the Bay as the preferred option for sporting events.

Gqeberha is already home to the Ironman SA championship and Seniors Tour chief operations officer Neville Clarke said they were thrilled to have secured this agreement with the metro.

Bhanga said he was looking forward to the event, which would provide inspiration for young sports stars in the region.

“We have invested a lot of money into sport in Nelson Mandela Bay and we want to continue to brand it as a top sporting destination,” he said.

“We do have economic challenges because there is a 42% unemployment rate in our region, but it is through partnerships like these that we can carry the city’s flag high.

“We want a vision which is not just that of the mayor, but which belongs to the whole city, and if we carry that vision together, people on the golf course will talk about it and that’s how our city will grow.

“It must be a vision of the people.”

Bhanga said it was important to provide inspiration for the youth.

“We can take this friendship that we have developed to empower our economy and we want to continue in the future,” he said.

“People want to have hope, and through golf we can inspire many of our children to understand that they must not give up on this beautiful country and this beautiful city.

“Our concept is that sport is for everyone, not just for whites or blacks or coloureds or Indians — we want sport for all South Africans, because it is the one element that can unify our people.”

Clarke paid tribute to the metro for its interest in hosting the tournament and the massive amount of work that went on behind the scenes to make this happen.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the Sunshine Tour and also for the metro, because the TV show that will be produced will showcase what the region has to offer,” he said.

“In addition, essential funds will be raised for various charities, which include the Endangered Wildlife Trust and the metro’s nominated beneficiaries, the SPCA and the Northern Lights school.”

He thanked the players who would test themselves on the only genuine links layout in the country.

“We had hoped to have Gary Player join us but he is in the US to be with his wife,” Clarke said.

“However, he wishes us all well for a great tournament.

“The players who were able to make it are looking forward to playing this world-renowned course and we can’t wait to get out there.”

McNulty, who was a regular here in the 1980s when the Goodyear Classic was part of the Sunshine Tour, said they appreciated the metro’s input to get the event off the ground.

“We are so keen to be here and grateful to get the chance to play at Humewood again,” he said.

“Many of us know it well from the days of the Goodyear Classic and we are looking forward to the test which lies ahead.”

