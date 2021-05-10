Four things you need to know: Covid-19 variants detected in India and UK have hit SA shores

New Covid-19 variants, first detected in the UK and India, have hit SA shores.

Eleven cases of the B.1.1.7 variant discovered in the UK and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India have been detected in SA.

Here is what you need to know.

New isolated variant cases

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service, of the four cases of B.1.617.2 variant, two were found in Gauteng and the others were detected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Of the 11 cases of B.1.1.7, eight were detected in the Western Cape, one was found in KwaZulu-Natal and two were detected in Gauteng.

The institute said all cases have been isolated and managed according to Covid-19 case management guidelines and contact tracing has been performed to limit the spread.