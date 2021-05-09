Heavy winds cause havoc at Witbank yachting regatta

A yachting competition almost resulted in tragedy at the Witbank Dam in Mpumalanga on Saturday because of the heavy winds.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute, two yachts were caught in the severe winds, leading to them broaching.

Two yachtsmen from one of the yachts landed in the water and suffered hypothermia.

“Our NSRI rescue craft Sealegs had already been dispatched and was responding towards the yachts anticipating them to get into difficulty in the strong wind gusts.

“The one yacht managed to recover and was still under way,” said NSRI station commander in Witbank, Travis Clack.

“The two yachtsmen from the second broaching yacht fell overboard. We recovered both yachtsmen, one local male, age 75, and one middle-aged local male from the water.”

The younger of the two men kept slipping in an out of consciousness after he was rescued from the water. He was rushed to hospital but later discharged.

Meanwhile, their yacht, which had run aground, was recovered.

TimesLIVE