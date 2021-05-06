Alleged serial house robber case postponed to September
A 30-year-old Gqeberha man accused of a string of housebreakings, kidnappings, murder and rape must wait until September for his trial to begin in the city’s high court.
On Monday, the man, who is not being named as he has not yet pleaded to the rape charge, appeared before the high court where his case was postponed to Thursday for the start of the trial...
