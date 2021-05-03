News

St Francis community bands together to help firewood salesmen

Caring residents reach out to get roadside sellers back on their feet

By Riaan Marais - 03 May 2021

Selling firewood and pot plants by the roadside to make ends meet is a tough gig, especially when you show up one day to find that your entire supply was stolen in the night.

Luckily, two St Francis Bay residents have seen the community pledge its support to help them get back on their feet after they ran into some bad luck...

