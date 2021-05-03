Brave managers show their mettle during terrifying business attack

PREMIUM

A hockey stick and a toy gun were no match for two brave Gqeberha workshop managers who went above-and-beyond for a customer — with one of the men chasing down a would-be car thief during a botched business robbery at the weekend.



The chase ended with the client’s vehicle recovered and the suspect nabbed on robbery charges...

