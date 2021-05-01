Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch
Customers took to social media to complain when banking services were disrupted on Friday
Standard Bank has apologised for a glitch that disrupted services to customers using its mobile banking app, internet banking, ATMs and one-time passwords to process payments and make purchases at month end.
“While our teams worked tirelessly to resolve the service disruptions, this was of little solace to our customers attempting to use these services at month end,” Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile said in a statement on Friday.
“We do appreciate that this has been severely disruptive and not what our customers have come to expect from Standard Bank.”
@tymebankza I tried withdrawing at a standard bank ATM and the transaction went through but I never got the money instead I got a receipt:"We are sorry, we cannot process your request due to a technical problem. Please try again later"— NtwanaEndala (@Sbudabuda) April 30, 2021
The bank experienced similar disruptions to its services last week Friday.
“While I am confident our teams understand the cause of the disruption and the relationship that these two events have with each other, the inconvenience and the service impact this has had on our customers leaves little room for excuses,” said Fuzile.
“We will endeavour to do better. I have tasked our senior executives to spare no effort in resolving this.”
This is so frustrating 😔😔😔@StandardBankZA Please do something.The whole day the app and internet banking hasn’t been working, it’s month end people and suppliers are waiting to get paid, #standardbank— @Thatohatsi_L (@Thatohatsi_L) April 30, 2021
Fuzile said technology was fallible and did not always work as intended.
“Parts break, codes get old and updates often have unintended consequences. As a business, and as users of technology, we all make allowances for this. However, I feel that in this instance our customers’ patience has been tested. We will resolve this and provide the appropriate feedback.
“Once again, we extend our apology for this extended disruption to our banking services.”
