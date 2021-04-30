Use abandoned buildings to address housing backlog: Bathabile Dlamini

“We have to strengthen the arm of regulation and we are in the process of doing that because our role is to try to ensure that our environment is well regulated for the benefit of the tenants. But also, we must have a proper means test for the income bracket that we are supposed to take to our units because there is a problem around there,” Dlamini said.

“Water and lights must come directly from the municipality. It does not have to come through another person because the figures escalate. The person that is earning R3,000 is not able to keep up.”

Dlamini called on the regulatory authority to make information more accessible to the average South African.

“The forms are too big and they have hurdles for the blacks that must be removed. But also we must be transparent. SHRA is Gauteng and Cape Town, we must try to spread around and ensure that all provinces benefit.”

Acting CEO at the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC), Sizwe Tati, said the mandate was deepening and broadening market access to affordable housing finance for rural, low income and middle income households.

He explained that the NHFC operates as a development finance institution, is state-owned with an asset base of R6.2bn.

Earlier he told parliament that preparations to establish the Human Settlements Development Bank (HSDB) were at an advanced stage. “As we prepare to become the HSDB, the aim is to deliver sustainable, equitable, accessible value creation by effectively and efficiently providing quality funding and financial support.”

The NHFC, he said, had a responsibility to ensure that low income earners are not left behind and are integrated in human settlements.

The entity also assists developers who are delivering human settlement in privately owned rental housing, as well as student accommodation.