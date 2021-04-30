NMU goes global in celebrating International Jazz Day

Nelson Mandela University students, staff and alumni will share a virtual stage with hundreds of international performers on Friday in celebration of International Jazz Day.



The university’s Digital Isisusa Jazz Fest ’20, recorded without an audience in October, will be broadcast online as part of the #JazzDay10 edition of the Unesco International Jazz Day 2021 concert. ..

