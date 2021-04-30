Ndebele activist Mahlangu forgives Boulders manager for faux pas

A Johannesburg shopping mall manager who kicked Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu out of the centre “because he was dressed inappropriately” should make a public apology in person to Mahlangu and be reinstated as per Mahlangu’s wish.

This is a recommendation made by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) which investigated the matter.

The commission released its final recommendations on the Boulders Mall incident in Midrand involving Mahlangu and the manager of the mall, Jose Maponyane. Maponyane caused a stir when he was recorded berating Mahlangu for wearing his traditional Ndebele attire at the centre.

Mahlangu and Maponyane both appeared at the commission on Thursday. This was the first time they had appeared together in the same place since the incident.

Mahlangu was accompanied by his business partner Nqobile Masuku and adviser Hotlot Masemola. Maponyane was with his legal team. Redefine Property management, which owns the Boulders Mall, was present at the last session, led by its CEO Andrew Konig.

“Mr Jose Maponyane is to make a public apology in person to Mr Thando Mahlangu on April 29 2021 at the CRL Commission, and for him to undergo training on religious, cultural rights and cultural diversity,” said commission chair Prof David Mosoma.