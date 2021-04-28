Search ends in tragedy, with missing teacher's body found in shallow grave

The body of a 31-year-old Lenasia primary school teacher has been found in a shallow grave in a township south of Johannesburg, provincial police said on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said two men abducted Naadira Vanker from her home at about 6am on Thursday last week.

Masondo said the suspects fled in Vanker’s car, which was later found abandoned in Ennerdale.

“The matter was reported to police and a detective’s team was established, activating a search party in prioritising the case and search for the victim,” he said.