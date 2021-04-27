East London fuel fraudster grounded
A man who filled fuel containers at an East London filling station using a cloned bank card has run out of places to drive to as he awaits sentencing.
The East London regional court convicted Khayalethu Sandi, 46, on several counts of fraud on Monday. Sandi was arrested in October 2019 and was refused bail.
He was later released – pending trail – in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
“It is reported that on October 7 2019, Sandi was arrested driving a truck with containers which he had filled with fuel in an East London filling station using a cloned card,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.
“The matter was reported to the East London serious commercial crime investigation team for investigation. The Hawks investigation positively linked him to similar incidents in filling stations around East London.
“Sandi would use cloned cards encoded with account information of Standard Bank clients while the clients were in possession of their original bank cards. Sandi’s conduct prejudiced Standard Bank clients cash to the value of R133,000.”
Sandi will be sentenced on June 11.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.