Students going hungry, waiting for UFH to process meal allowances
NSFAS blames university, saying payments have been made to institution
Many University of Fort Hare students are going hungry every day while waiting for the university to process their meal allowances.
UFH student leaders said only about 30% of students, including first-years, had received their monthly R1,500 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) meal allowances, with the rest left starving. ..
