Mdantsane to host its first TED talk

Local live wire Vuyolwethu Sabani has global vision for township community

PREMIUM

Radio host and curator Vuyolwethu Sabani, 30, is committed to youth development, helping others live a life of purpose, and assisting businesses in building meaningful brands and social connections.



Mdantsane-born Sabani is the lead organiser of the inaugural TEDx Mdantsane, an independent event to be held in September...

