Mdantsane to host its first TED talk
Local live wire Vuyolwethu Sabani has global vision for township community
Radio host and curator Vuyolwethu Sabani, 30, is committed to youth development, helping others live a life of purpose, and assisting businesses in building meaningful brands and social connections.
Mdantsane-born Sabani is the lead organiser of the inaugural TEDx Mdantsane, an independent event to be held in September...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.