Aspirant judge grilled over his relationship with Hlophe and family

The early part of the interviews for positions on the Western Cape bench seemed to revolve around the dark cloud hanging over judge president John Hlophe.

Veteran advocate Bryan Hack was asked to explain his relationship with the judge president and his wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

Before the Judicial Service Commission fired questions, Hlophe declared his relationship with Hack. He told fellow commissioners the advocate is a family friend and that he attended his wedding.

“I must disclose that I have known advocate Hack for a very long time,” said Hlophe.

“I first met him — I think it was in 1995 or 1996 — when he appeared before me. He came to chambers, as is customary, to introduce himself.

“Fast forward, I think it was about 12 years ago. I wrote to the Cape Bar, asking the bar to forward the names of possible candidates to come to act on the bench. His name was included on that list. That time I did not invite him because I had enough advocates to come and act.