Jacob Zuma’s lawyers withdraw ahead of corruption trial next month

Lawyers acting for former president Jacob Zuma in the corruption trial due to start next month filed a formal notice of withdrawal in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Eric Mabuza filed the notice as Zuma’s attorney of record but did not provide reasons for the withdrawal.

Neither Mabuza nor the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) responded to queries from TimesLIVE.

It is understood the withdrawal will include advocate Muzi Sikhakhane.