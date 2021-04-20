'May his legacy never end': Lindani Myeni’s wife, Lindsay, on adjusting without her husband

Lindsay Myeni, the wife of late Lindani Myeni, has opened up about adjusting to life without her husband.

Since Lindani's death last week, Lindsay has been documenting the adjustment through social media posts.

Lindani, a former SA rugby player, was shot dead by officers from the Honolulu police department in Hawaii after they responded to an alleged “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.

In a series of Facebook posts, Lindsay shared, for the past four days, how she and her two children have been camping and sleeping at a friend's house.

She said everyone, including friends, has come through for them during the difficult time.