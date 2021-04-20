'May his legacy never end': Lindani Myeni’s wife, Lindsay, on adjusting without her husband
Lindsay Myeni, the wife of late Lindani Myeni, has opened up about adjusting to life without her husband.
Since Lindani's death last week, Lindsay has been documenting the adjustment through social media posts.
Lindani, a former SA rugby player, was shot dead by officers from the Honolulu police department in Hawaii after they responded to an alleged “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.
In a series of Facebook posts, Lindsay shared, for the past four days, how she and her two children have been camping and sleeping at a friend's house.
She said everyone, including friends, has come through for them during the difficult time.
Day 1, day 2, day 3, day 4 Slept at a friends house, camped, camped, camped. Everyone has come through for us. 🥺 mahalo for all the support guys.Posted by Lindsay Myeni on Monday, April 19, 2021
Lindsay also shared a video where she said her youngest daughter “still thinks daddy’s coming home”.
“We need to know why you killed the Prince of uBombo. He was on his way home,” she said.
She still thinks daddy’s coming home. 😭 Release the body cam footage. We need to know why you killed the Prince of...Posted by Lindsay Myeni on Friday, April 16, 2021
She said she will not stop demanding justice for Lindani until all evidence is brought to light.
“We will not stop until we get all of the body cam footage, the ring cam footage from the house he was at, every angle, every word that was spoken.
“SA will not let this go. You killed their Prince. May you never assume another black man is a criminal and murder him on the way home again,” she said.
Listen City of Honolulu, 📢 this isn’t going away. The entire world is looking at you from London to Cape Town. We will...Posted by Lindsay Myeni on Saturday, April 17, 2021
On Tuesday, Lindsay said Lindani will be buried in SA, and the money currently being raised through a GoFundMe will be used for flights, funeral and lawyers. The details around his funeral are still unknown.
$19,596 (about R278,382) has been raised through the GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $100,000 (over R1m).
“Thanks for everyone asking how they can help. All the support and love has been getting us through the days,” she said.
“We’ve had his best Denver friend fly down, my brother and his girlfriend, my sister, two of my World Race friends, and my friends already in Hawaii helping. May Lindani’s legacy never end. We love you so much, king.”
We’re taking Lindani’s body to be buried at home in South Africa. This is a gofundme for flights, funeral, lawyers, etc....Posted by Lindsay Myeni on Monday, April 19, 2021
At the weekend, the Honolulu police department released footage from two of the three officers who responded to a “burglary in progress”.
In it, one police officer can be heard shouting for Lindani to “get on the ground”.
Four gunshots can be heard and then another officer shouts “police”.
Honolulu police department chief Susan Ballard said Lindani entered the home and started chatting with the homeowners, who were upset he had come inside.
She said Lindani left shortly afterwards and “sat in his vehicle” before police arrived.
Ballard was unable to say if Lindani had taken anything from the home, which would substantiate the reason for labelling it a burglary.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.