These schoolgirls do give a hoot about owls

Three Gqeberha schoolgirls swept the board in “The Magic of Owls” poster competition aimed at raising awareness of a troubling environmental problem — animals dying after eating poisoned rats.



The girls from DF Malherbe High School and Charlo Primary School swooped into top spot in various categories with their two posters which illustrate the wide array of secondary rodenticide poison victims, and how simple it is to stop the carnage...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.