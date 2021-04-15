‘If you talk, tomorrow you’re dead’

Another shooting ... but Helenvale residents silenced by fear

PREMIUM

Though sporadic shootings continue to rock the Helenvale community, residents choose to keep quiet about what they see — or run the risk of losing their own lives the very next day.



Witnessing a shooting and a person bleeding out on the streets has become a way of life for some...

