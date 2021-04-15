News

‘If you talk, tomorrow you’re dead’

Another shooting ... but Helenvale residents silenced by fear

PREMIUM
By Raahil Sain - 15 April 2021

Though sporadic shootings continue to rock the Helenvale community, residents choose to keep quiet about what they see — or run the risk of losing their own lives the very next day.

Witnessing a shooting and a person bleeding out on the streets has become a way of life for some...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish

Most Read

X