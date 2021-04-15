Public called on to urgently comment on draft regulations for Covid-19 fund

The national department of health is urgently calling for the public to comment on draft regulations for the establishment of the no-fault compensation (NFC) fund that must be set up to protect citizens who will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

South Africans have until April 19 to submit suggestions and contributions.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) had approved a recommendation to establish the fund.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament the fund aimed to ensure “their [citizens'] rights are fully protected during the process of the vaccination and that there is sufficient recourse ... in place should the experience of adverse events occur while being vaccinated”.

The scheme, which must be established as a precondition by vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson (J&J), will he headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo.

Pfizer has made a similar request.