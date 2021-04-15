NMU protest called off after student leaders and management meet

Operations at Nelson Mandela University are expected to resume on Thursday after the student representative council met management on Wednesday.



A group of students blockaded the entrance to the university’s main campus on Wednesday, protesting against what they said was a slow-paced response to student funding issues and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) appeals...

