Klopp puts blame on first leg and finishing for exit

Liverpool failed to overturn their first-leg collapse against Real Madrid, with a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Wednesday ensuring their exit from the Champions League and manager Jurgen Klopp had no doubt where the blame lay.

The deficit from the 3-1 defeat in Madrid could have been wiped out in the opening 20 minutes with the chances Klopp's side created.

Their first-leg performance gave them too much to do at Anfield and their poor finishing wrecked any chance of a turnaround.

"You always need the key moments. We didn't lose the tie tonight, we lost in Madrid. It was uncomfortable for Madrid. We were good, aggressive, had chances," he said.

"We didn't score and then the experience of Real Madrid played the tie (out)," he said.

Mohamed Salah missed early chances and the attacking trident he forms with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane looked nothing like the deadly forward line of the past two seasons.

"We know how often Mo Salah finishes these things with closed eyes," said Klopp, "Not here. Tonight it was absolutely OK, but we are out."

Midfielder James Milner felt the team had approached the game in the right spirit but agreed their finishing had let them down.

"The performance, intensity and desire was good. But you can't not take the chances we had and that was the difference," he said.

"We were obviously the better team. We did enough to win the game.

"We wanted to come out of the blocks and set that tempo. If we had played that first leg with the same intensity it would have been very different. Ultimately we weren't good enough over two games," he said.

It has been a season of underachievement for Liverpool, sixth in the Premier League, and it could get worse if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, an outcome which would have financial repercussions.

"We love this competition and for other reasons it is very important we are back in it. We can now concentrate on the Premier League and we will," said Klopp.

Unfamiliar centre back pairing Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez held firm as Real ground out the draw.

Brazilian Militao was making his ninth start this season while Spaniard Nacho had played little more than half his side's matches, but their assured displays meant Real barely missed first-choices Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

"We had some huge absences, Ramos and Varane are two pillars of this team, but Nacho and Militao proved they have what it takes," said Real midfielder Casemiro.

"You never know when you might get your turn, and it's not easy at all to play in this team, but they showed they are up to the task."

Liverpool had far more chances than in last week's defeat but Real's central defenders plus unfamiliar right back Federico Valverde and regular left back Ferland Mendy did enough to keep Salah, Mane and Firmino at bay.

"Militao and I are first-team players and the fact we're here means we're doing something right," said Nacho after a third big performance for Real in eight days which also included a 2-1 win over Barcelona.

"We've just played three really demanding games, all of them very difficult but we performed at the highest level. We knew Liverpool would push us all the way but we were spectacular in defence."

The 13-times European Cup winners have reached the Champions League last four for the ninth time in 11 seasons and will meet Chelsea for a place in the Istanbul final on May 29.

