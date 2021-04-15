Too broke to pay back the money
Court orders former Bay housing boss to fork out R12m
Too broke to afford even a lawyer, former Nelson Mandela Bay municipality human settlements boss Lindile Petuna has no idea where he will get the almost R12m the high court in Gqeberha has ordered him to fork out for misleading the council — twice.
In fact, he has resigned himself to the possibility that his assets might be attached, even though he maintains he did nothing wrong...
