Two bust with perlemoen in car

Two people were arrested in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning for the illegal possession of perlemoen.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a joint operation was carried out between the Gqeberha K9 unit and a private anti-poaching unit after a tip-off about a vehicle possibly carrying perlemoen.

She said the vehicle was initially spotted in Marine Drive at about 10pm on Tuesday and stopped, but nothing suspicious was found.

“At about 5.30am, the K9 members and the anti-poaching unit spotted the same vehicle driving down Victoria Drive towards Schoenmakerskop.

“The Toyota Corolla was again stopped and searched.”

Naidu said five bags, a total of 512 units of perlemoen, were allegedly found in the boot.

The suspects, aged 21 and 34, were detained for contravening the Marine Living Resource Act.

They are expected to appear in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday.

HeraldLIVE