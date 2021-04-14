News

Ramaphosa names Lt-Gen Rudzani Maphwanya as new SANDF chief

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter 14 April 2021
Lt-Gen Rudzani Maphwanya has been appointed as SA National Defence Force chief.
Lt-Gen Rudzani Maphwanya has been appointed as SA National Defence Force chief.
Image: Twitter via @SANDFCorpEvents

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lt-Gen Rudzani Maphwanya as the new chief of the South African National Defence Force SANDF.

His appointment takes effect from June 1, Ramaphosa said on Wednesday night, in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the SANDF. Ramaphosa was announcing new chiefs of the Military Command Council in light of the scheduled retirement of a number of generals, to ensure a “seamless and well-organised” handover from one group to another.

Maphanya replaces Gen Solly Zacharia Shoke, who retires at the end of May.

Among other appointments, Ramaphosa said Maj-Gen Thalita Mxakato would be the chief of defence intelligence, the first woman to be appointed to the SANDF military command.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish

Most Read

X