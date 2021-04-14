Protesting students block NMU entrance
Protesting Nelson Mandela University students blockaded the entrance to the institution's main campus in Summerstrand on Wednesday morning.
The students have expressed frustration over the institution's alleged slow-paced response to student funding and NSFAS appeals backlog...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.