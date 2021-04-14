Gqeberha woman dreams of improving pupils’ access to material in Braille

PREMIUM

For almost two decades, a blind Gqeberha court employee has longed to become a teacher to give back to the blind community as she is well aware of the challenges pupils face with little to no access to books in Braille.



According to BlindSA, less than 0.5% of reading material is available in accessible formats for the blind and visually impaired in SA...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.