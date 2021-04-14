Gqeberha woman dreams of improving pupils’ access to material in Braille
For almost two decades, a blind Gqeberha court employee has longed to become a teacher to give back to the blind community as she is well aware of the challenges pupils face with little to no access to books in Braille.
According to BlindSA, less than 0.5% of reading material is available in accessible formats for the blind and visually impaired in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.