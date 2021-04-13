WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize gives update on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has given an update on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The briefing came after US federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, in a fresh setback to global efforts to tackle the pandemic.
The move comes a week after European regulators said they had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and a rare blood clotting problem that had led to a few deaths.
