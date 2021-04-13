From Cape Agulhas to Kilimanjaro

Life's a mission for young eco-adventurer who is sleeping rough and living his dream

He has swum with the seals, been confronted by a honey badger and walked 91km in one day.



Eco-adventurer Johann van Coller, 33, has encountered all this and more on his mission to walk from Cape Agulhas, the southernmost tip of Africa, to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest point on the continent, camping along the way...

