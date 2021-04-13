News

Medication shortens recovery by three days

East Cape-raised prof assists in Covid breakthrough

By Gugu Phandle - 13 April 2021

A UK clinical trial, led by Eastern Cape-raised Oxford University professor of primary healthcare David Butler, has confirmed that a commonly prescribed asthma steroid drug shortens the Covid-19 recovery time in non-hospitalised elderly patients by three days.

According to PRINCIPLE, the world’s largest platform trial of community-based treatments for Covid-19, it was found that the inhaled common corticosteroid – budesonide – lowers inflammation in the body...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish
The Renaming of Port Elizabeth, Its Airport and Uitenhage

Most Read

X