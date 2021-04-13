Youth academy gives it another shot after being derailed by pandemic

Developing youngsters a passion for Gqeberha pair

PREMIUM

Two Gqeberha residents are determined to see the success of their modelling turned youth development academy which they started before the Covid-19 pandemic swooped in and derailed their plans.



Bethelsdorp’s Amber Blommetjie, 28, and Viv Gardner, 31, were forced to halt all activities in 2020 just as their youth development academy, Next Development Academy, garnered interest and attracted more than 80 youngsters...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.