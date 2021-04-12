Stop the Karpower project, eco-activists demand
Eastern Cape Environmental Network picketers say flawed affect assessment must halt until Covid restrictions are lifted and proper engagement with community can be undertaken
Eco-activists staged a picket on the N2 at the off-ramp to the Coega Development Corporation headquarters, calling for the Karpower affect assessment to be halted until proper public consultation is possible.
The group from the Eastern Cape Environmental Network and Green Connection danced, sang and waved banners saying “No to Karpower”, “No to Oil and Gas in our oceans” and “Fishermen’s Lives Matter”. ..
