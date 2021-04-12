Fears over dead birds intensify
The number of dead birds discovered in Nelson Mandela Bay is increasing, and with it worries of what the cause could be.
Results from labs in Pretoria and Komani are still outstanding, though experts had hoped to have these results by Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.