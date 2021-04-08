Premium bicycles worth R400,000 stolen from Walmer shop
The public has been asked to keep a lookout for any bicycle deals that seem too good to be true, because you might just be pedalling off on one of the seven bikes that were stolen from a popular Walmer cycle shop.
The owners of Action Cycles had a rude awakening early on Thursday when they were alerted to a break-in at their Heugh Road shop and found out that premium bicycles worth about R400,000 had been stolen...
