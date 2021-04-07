State vet probes mysterious bird deaths
More dead birds are being picked up in cities across the province, prompting the Eastern Cape Veterinary Services to join in the investigation.
Multiple hadeda carcasses have also since been discovered along Old Seaview Road in Gqeberha, with some residents saying that their chickens have also mysteriously dropped dead...
