Otter back at sea after guesthouse holiday
As animal rescue specialist Arnold Slabbert dashed out to a Gqeberha guesthouse on Wednesday to capture another otter in suburbia, lobbyists called on Bayworld to release Smeagol, the elderly otter taken from a Jeffreys Bay restaurant to the oceanarium in March. .
But why are wildlife finding ways into restaurants, highways and the suburbs?..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.