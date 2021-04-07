Otter back at sea after guesthouse holiday

PREMIUM

As animal rescue specialist Arnold Slabbert dashed out to a Gqeberha guesthouse on Wednesday to capture another otter in suburbia, lobbyists called on Bayworld to release Smeagol, the elderly otter taken from a Jeffreys Bay restaurant to the oceanarium in March. .



But why are wildlife finding ways into restaurants, highways and the suburbs?..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.