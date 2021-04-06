'Our poor are hungrier than they have ever been': SA's food insecurity crisis

Soweto teenager Lesego has lost count of the number of nights he's gone to bed hungry. The 13-year-old skips meals because there is not enough food for him and his 23 family members, who share a two room house.

He is one of thousands of SA children who are fighting hunger on a daily basis — a food insecurity crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For many children school has become the only place where they are able to relieve their desperate hunger, resulting in childhood depression, bullying and violence.

Non-governmental organisations running feeding programmes find themselves under increasing pressure to help thousands stave off hunger.

“Covid-19 has our family in so much trouble, because we do not have food to eat. It is even worse now that my aunt lost her work at the local clinic. We sometimes go to bed on an empty stomach.” said Lesego.

Bertha Magoge of ACFS, an education and feeding scheme that has over 13,000 children in its programmes across greater Johannesburg, says they are inundated with requests for food by both children and adults.

“The hunger levels are still a huge concern for many communities.”

Magoge said field workers have seen children's behaviour taking “a turn for the worse” — often driven by hunger.

“Mental illness has generally increased in society especially due to the pandemic hardships that includes hunger ... We hear reports daily of children fighting and at times stabbing each other over very petty issues.

“Many of these children are depressed. They show no interest in participating in normal childhood activities. Some of that is just because they don’t have enough nutritious food at home and at school.”

Sue Wildish, MD of The Lunchbox Fund, which provides relief meals at schools throughout SA, said: “Frankly, it’s tough. Our poor are hungrier than they have ever been. We have encouraged our schools to accept all children that show up for a meal ...

“We know that the food is acting as an incentive for parents to send their kids [to school]. For 80% of the kids it is the only guaranteed meal of the day.”