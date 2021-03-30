Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter to be buried in Malawi on Thursday
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter’s remains will land at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Wednesday.
Bushiri said on Tuesday her burial will take place on Thursday at Ntcheu Boma.
“The families of prophet Shepherd Bushiri and prophetess Mary Bushiri would like to inform the general public that the remains of saint Israella Bushiri, who went to be with the Lord on the morning of March 29 2021 at a hospital in Kenya, will land at Kamuzu International Airport this Wednesday,” he said in a statement on Facebook.
Bushiri announced the death of his daughter on Monday.
“A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held from 5pm at Golden Peacock Hotel in the heart of Lilongwe city,” he said.
Bushiri said Israella had always offered he and Mary "great comfort and enlightenment”.
Last month the Enlightened Christian Gathering pastor’s daughters and mother-in-law were prevented from leaving Malawi to travel to Kenya. Soon afterwards Israella was allowed to travel for treatment with her guardians.
Bushiri said a doctor had advised that if she had not been blocked at the airport when she initially needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, she may not have died.
“It is very disheartening and sad, therefore, that my daughter has become a victim of the persecutions we are facing from SA,” he said.
TimesLIVE
