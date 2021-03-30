Half a million people lost their jobs in 2020, says Stats SA — and earnings are down too

More than 500,000 people lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020 when the country underwent different levels of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to Stats SA data released on Tuesday.

Stats SA said 565,000 of the 594,000 people believed to have lost their jobs during that period were full-time employees.

Many of those who remained employed were earning less.

“Year-on-year, total gross earnings decreased by R36.1bn or 4.6% between December 2019 and December 2020,” said Stats SA.