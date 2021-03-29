Frustrated Jubilee Primary parents shut school until department responds to demands

After years of delays and broken promises, irate parents of pupils at Jubilee Park Primary in Kariega resorted to shutting the school on Monday, until the department responds to their demands.



The group of more than 50 parents locked the school gate and burnt tyres outside the entrance as they protested against ongoing delays in the construction of a new school structure and the resultant reduced teaching time given to pupils...

