Frustrated Jubilee Primary parents shut school until department responds to demands
After years of delays and broken promises, irate parents of pupils at Jubilee Park Primary in Kariega resorted to shutting the school on Monday, until the department responds to their demands.
The group of more than 50 parents locked the school gate and burnt tyres outside the entrance as they protested against ongoing delays in the construction of a new school structure and the resultant reduced teaching time given to pupils...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.